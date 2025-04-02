Schools in School Linking Network meet up.
Last week, Year 5 children from Ripponden J&I School went to visit their linked class at Savile Park Primary. The two schools are part of the School Linking Network, a project that brings together pupils from different social, cultural, religious and racial backgrounds.
The classes worked together to create strong, sturdy towers out of paper, and to create an ideal town, 'Together Town'. The project is designed to deepen understanding between neighbouring schools, celebrating similarites and differences.
This was the second of three meetings; the children spent a day at Bankfield Museum in November, and Savile Park will visit Ripponden next term.