School's out: 28 pictures of school leavers from Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and other Calderdale towns

School's out: 29 pictures of school leavers from Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and other Calderdale towns

Year six pupils across Calderdale will soon say farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 07:16 BST

Here are 29 classes from schools across Calderdale who are saying goodbye to primary school - can you spot anyone you know?

*Pick up a copy of this week's Halifax Courier (out now) for our school leavers special*

37 pictures of school leavers in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse from 2004

23 pictures of school leavers in Calderdale from 2005 - can you spot anyone you know?

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland

1. School Leavers

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland Photo: Submit/Bowling Green Academy

Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick

2. School Leavers

Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick Photo: Submit/Carr Green Primary School

Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School, Sowerby Bridge

3. School Leavers

Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School, Sowerby Bridge Photo: Submit/Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe

4. School Leavers

Cliffe Hill Community Primary School, Lightcliffe Photo: Submit/Cliffe Hill Community Primary School

