A Halifax-based trust with schools across Yorkshire has won a prestigious award for the second year running.

Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) has again been awarded the Sutton Trust Fair Admissions Gold Award.

The accreditation highlights schools and trusts that demonstrate “exceptional commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and social mobility, ensuring that every young person, regardless of background, has access to the highest quality education,” says the trust.

Trinity MAT is one of the largest trusts in the area and has academies across five local authorities including primary, secondary and post-16 institutions, as well as alternative provision.

Michael Gosling, CEO of Trinity MAT

The trust also provides teacher training and professional development.

Michael Gosling, Trinity MAT CEO, said: “Our mission is to make sure every young person can access the education, support, and opportunities they need to thrive.

"This award is recognition of many things - the dedication and passion of our staff, the potential of our students, and our continued drive for social mobility.”