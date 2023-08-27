See inside former Halifax high school that was used to film Channel 4's Ackley Bridge
We’re taking a look inside the former Halifax high school that has been used as a filming location in TV shows over the years.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield saw thousands of pupils through its doors over the decades before it closed in 2013.
After the school closed the school became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and most notably became Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.
Here are some pictures of the inside and outside of the school over the years.
See inside cool new Halifax town centre clothing shop known for its clever slogans and cult following
1 / 5