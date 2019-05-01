Share your Calderdale school prom's celebrations with us

The Courier is calling on Calderdale's students to share their 2019 prom photos as they get ready to celebrate the end of their school days.

It's your chance to see out the class of 2019 in style and we'd love to know how your big evening went.

From Brooksbank School to North Halifax Grammar it isn't long now until students will be dressed to the nine's in glamorous gowns and smart suits.

Tell us when and where your prom celebrations are being held and email your prom photos to us via newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk

We may publish these pictures online or in print alongside our annual prom special this Summer.

You can also tweet us @HxCourier or get in touch on our Facebook page here.

