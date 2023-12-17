News you can trust since 1853
Shelf nursery joins others to plant 400 trees to encourage more wildlife to the nursery grounds

Children and staff at Portland Nurseries Group are aiming to plant over 400 trees from the Woodland Trust to encourage more wildlife to the nursery grounds and encourage environmental awareness and education.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Children from 2 to 4 years old will help staff at six childcare settings plant a range of trees and bushes native to Britain including oak, beech, alder and birch.

The hope is that the trees will encourage more wildlife to the areas which are home to many native species of birds and woodland animals including foxes and deer.

Portland Nurseries Group has achieved the Woodland Trust Platinum Tree Award for their conservation work and owns a number of settings including Fairfield Nursery in Shelf.

Michael Murphy, Managing Director at Portland Nurseries said: “This is significant undertaking and one we feel will have ecological as well as educational benefits.

“We take a forest school approach to education and are committed to providing safe and stimulating outdoor areas for our children.”

