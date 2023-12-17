Shelf nursery joins others to plant 400 trees to encourage more wildlife to the nursery grounds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children from 2 to 4 years old will help staff at six childcare settings plant a range of trees and bushes native to Britain including oak, beech, alder and birch.
The hope is that the trees will encourage more wildlife to the areas which are home to many native species of birds and woodland animals including foxes and deer.
Portland Nurseries Group has achieved the Woodland Trust Platinum Tree Award for their conservation work and owns a number of settings including Fairfield Nursery in Shelf.
Michael Murphy, Managing Director at Portland Nurseries said: “This is significant undertaking and one we feel will have ecological as well as educational benefits.
“We take a forest school approach to education and are committed to providing safe and stimulating outdoor areas for our children.”