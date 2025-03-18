Some of the best pictures from schooldays gone by in Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look at these pictures taken in Calderdale schools during 2004 and 2005.

We’ve compiled a gallery of pictures to take you back to the classroom.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

33 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax in 2003

Here are 19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years, according to Halifax Courier readers

Gymnastic teams from Carr Green School, Rastrick, with the JKL warmouth trophy in 2004

1. Looking back

Gymnastic teams from Carr Green School, Rastrick, with the JKL warmouth trophy in 2004 Photo: cr

Photo Sales
Pupils waving flags during a visit by the Queen to Halifax High School back in 2004

2. Looking back

Pupils waving flags during a visit by the Queen to Halifax High School back in 2004 Photo: Ian Swift

Photo Sales
Children from Bolton Brow School sign carols in the Market at Sowerby Bridge back in 2004.

3. Looking back

Children from Bolton Brow School sign carols in the Market at Sowerby Bridge back in 2004. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Pupils at Crossley Heath School, Halifax, practice with Bryant Homes Golf coaching back in 2004

4. Looking back

Pupils at Crossley Heath School, Halifax, practice with Bryant Homes Golf coaching back in 2004 Photo: cr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice