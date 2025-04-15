Sowerby Bridge nursery where 'children arrive with a smile' and show 'exemplary' behaviour receives glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A day nursery in Sowerby Bridge where children arrive with a smile and have strong relationships with staff has been given a glowing report by Ofsted.

Children are happy and ready to learn when they arrive at Triangle Private Day Nursery, the report says, and excitedly go to explore the environment.

The positive behaviour of staff towards the children is praised, which inspectors say is then replicated by the children, who are patient, friendly and respectful.

They are described as being "exceptionally confident, polite and show consideration to others" while their beahviour is described as "exemplary".

Staff and children at Triangle Day Nursery

What children are taught at the nursery also receives strong praise, including about hospices, charities and food banks, as well as different languages and how to cook.

Other areas that drew praise in the report include helping children develop balance and coordination, and how much fun and laughter takes place throughout the day.

Staff teach passion, energy and purpose, inspectors say, and their interactions and influence on the children is highly commended.

Leadership and management is also complimented in the report, as is the setting's SEND provision and the nursery's relationship with parents.

The nursery has been open for 30 years this year, and this is the third time that it has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Lara Ingham, nursery manager, said: "I’m absolutely over the moon that our nursery has been rated outstanding for the third time.

"It’s such a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire team who work so hard and care so deeply about every single child.

"This recognition means everything to us, and it's a real reminder of why we do what we do every day."