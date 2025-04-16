St Augustine's CE School celebrated as Calderdale's newest School of Sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Friday 14 March, Kate Dearden MP visited St. Augustine’s CE School, Hanson Lane, Halifax, to officially present the school with the prestigious School of Sanctuary award.

The award, given by City of Sanctuary UK and administered locally by Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, recognises schools that excel in creating a culture of welcome, belonging and solidarity for people seeking safety. St. Augustine’s CE School joined Beech Hill School, which became Calderdale’s first School of Sanctuary, as a shining example of inclusion in action.

Staff, students and community members gathered to celebrate the school’s achievement. Representatives from Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary were also in attendance.

Blake Doe, Membership Engagement Lead for Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, said: “St. Augustine’s is a small school with a big heart and an even bigger vision. The Headteacher and all the staff really go above and beyond in supporting the children and their families to take advantage of all the opportunities that Calderdale has to offer.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the incredible support they give to their many families who are seeking sanctuary, and we were honoured and proud to recognise their exceptional work by presenting them with the School of Sanctuary award.”

The award acknowledged not only the school’s inclusive values but also the everyday actions that make a real difference to families navigating difficult circumstances. Some children at St. Augustine’s have made extraordinary journeys to reach safety.

One pupil, reflecting on his experience, shared: “I feel safe in this school because it helps me so much. I like this amazing school as I do clubs and learn things. Mrs Lee and Mrs Bibi help my Dad to do things like fill in forms... My Dad says I am a strong boy and he is proud of me.”

St. Augustine’s joins a growing local network of Sanctuary institutions, including all council-run libraries in Calderdale (Libraries of Sanctuary) and Hebden Bridge Picture House, the UK’s first Cinema of Sanctuary.

For more information about Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, visit https://calderdale.cityofsanctuary.org/