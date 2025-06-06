Step back in time: Students invited to relive their school days as Halifax grammar school announces 'epic' reunion
The Crossley Heath School is hosting the event for people who studied there between 2000 and 2020 on Saturday, July 19 between 2pm and 7pm.
"We’re bringing the party back to where it all began, and it’s going to be epic,” the school has posted.
"Help yourself to wood-fired pizza served all afternoon from our amazing pizza van.
"A free welcome drink from the beautiful drinks van – alcoholic or not, your choice
"Games and activities for all tastes – from rounders and schoolyard throwbacks to relaxed bingo and more.
"Explore your old favourite spots on campus and take a trip down memory lane.
"Festival atmosphere, music, laughter, and more surprises in store
"This is for everyone who left Crossley Heath between 2000 and 2020 - your year, your memories, your people.
"Tickets include food, drink, activities, and the full experience."
For more details visit https://bit.ly/42scjdA