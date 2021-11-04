Students at Trinity Academy Akroydon become mental health champions for their school

Pupils with the calm jar

During the workshops the children learned to recognise different emotions in themselves and others by dramatising emotions to help with recognition, and played a game called ‘Emotion Traffic Lights’. To their delight, they also made ‘calm jars’ for the classrooms as part of learning the ‘Five ways to care for your own mental health’.

Now trained, the Mental Health Champions will be available to help other children in the playground who would like to talk to someone. The academy is sourcing Mental Health Champion jackets for the those on duty to wear in the playground for extra visibility.

Trinity Academy Akroydon’s Principal, Oliver Grant-Roberts, said of the children: “I am so proud of our Year 5 pupils. They approached the workshops with enthusiasm and empathy, reflecting our academy core values. They took everything on board, understanding how they can use what they have learned to help others, and are looking forward to their taking on their role as Mental Health Champions at break times now they have returned from the half term holiday.”