Take a look inside the former Halifax high school that was used to film Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield saw thousands of pupils through its doors over the decades before it closed in 2013.

After the school closed the school became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and most notably became Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

Take a look at some pictures of the inside and outside of the school over the years.

1 . St Catherine's A look outside St Catherine's High School after it was transformed into Ackley Bridge College for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge

2 . St Catherine's St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013

3 . St Catherine's The sports hall at St Catherine's back in 2006.