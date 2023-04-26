News you can trust since 1853
Teachers' strike: These schools in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale will be closed to most students tomorrow as teachers walk out

Children across Calderdale are set to miss another day of school tomorrow as teachers carry out more strikes.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be the fifth day of industrial action so far this year by members of the NEU and will be followed by a sixth on Tuesday (May 2).

Teachers are taking industrial action over pay, conditions and school budgets.

Headteachers across the borough have been contacting parents to let them know they will have to close their school to many of their pupils.

NEU strike picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy, Halifax.NEU strike picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy, Halifax.
NEU strike picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy, Halifax.
These are the schools known to be shutting to many of their year groups so far:

Brighouse High School – open only to Year 11 and Year 13 pupils, and some vulnerable students.

Todmorden High School – open only to Year 11 students and some Year 10 and vulnerable pupils.

Lightcliffe Academy – open only to Year 10 and Year 11 students.

Park Lane Academy – open to specific students only.Calder High School – open to Year 11 only.

Calder Primary School – open for Reception and Years 5 and 6 only.

Related topics:TeachersCalderdaleHalifax