Retro Station Halifax, at Wards End, will open from 10am until 6pm on Wednesday, when teachers across Calderdale and the rest of the country are taking part in a planned walkout.

The arcade has posted: “As another high school announces closure due to strikes, we have made the decision to open on Wednesday.

"Stay as long as you want.”

Retro Station Halifax at Wards End in Halifax town centre

As reported by the Courier, six schools in Calderdale are known to have announced they will be closed or mostly closed because of the strikes.

There may be more making announcements before Wednesday, which is the first of four planned days of industrial action by the largest education union, the NEU.

Many have already warned parents to have a back-up plan for ensuring children are looked after on Wednesday, in case they too need to close.

There is no obligation on striking teachers to alert headteachers ahead of a planned walkout.