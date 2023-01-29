Teachers' strikes: Halifax town centre games arcade will open for children whose schools are shut
A games arcade in Halifax town centre says it will open especially for children whose schools will be closed because of teachers’ strikes.
Retro Station Halifax, at Wards End, will open from 10am until 6pm on Wednesday, when teachers across Calderdale and the rest of the country are taking part in a planned walkout.
The arcade has posted: “As another high school announces closure due to strikes, we have made the decision to open on Wednesday.
"Stay as long as you want.”
As reported by the Courier, six schools in Calderdale are known to have announced they will be closed or mostly closed because of the strikes.
There may be more making announcements before Wednesday, which is the first of four planned days of industrial action by the largest education union, the NEU.
Many have already warned parents to have a back-up plan for ensuring children are looked after on Wednesday, in case they too need to close.
There is no obligation on striking teachers to alert headteachers ahead of a planned walkout.
Teachers are striking over pay and conditions, including that the Government’s offer of a pay rise would have to come out of schools’ existing budgets.