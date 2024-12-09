The best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Attainment 8 according to latest league tables

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 08:22 BST
The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables and Calderdale has come out above the national average.

This is how Calderdale schools performed in Attainment 8 for 2024.

Attainment 8 is when schools get a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

Best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has an Attainment 8 score of 72.6

1. The Crossley Heath School

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has an Attainment 8 score of 72.6 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
North Halifax Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 68.4

2. North Halifax Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 68.4 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Hipperholme Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 48.9

3. Hipperholme Grammar School

Hipperholme Grammar School has an Attainment 8 score of 48.9 Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge has an Attainment 8 score of 48.7

4. Ryburn Valley High School

Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge has an Attainment 8 score of 48.7 Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice