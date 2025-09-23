The best secondary schools in Calderdale according to The Telegraph's 2025 league table.placeholder image
The best secondary schools in Calderdale according to The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
The best secondary schools across Calderdale have been named in The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including attainment, class sizes and progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit www.telegraph.co.uk

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 72.6.

1. The Crossley Heath School

Photo: Google Street View

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 68.4.

2. North Halifax Grammar School

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 29/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 44.5.

3. Trinity Academy Grammar

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 29/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 43.5.

4. Trinity Academy Halifax

Photo: Charles Round

Related topics:The TelegraphCalderdaleOfstedHarrogateHalifaxOvenden
