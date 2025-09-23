The best secondary schools in Calderdale according to The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including attainment, class sizes and progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit www.telegraph.co.uk

1 . The Crossley Heath School This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 72.6. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . North Halifax Grammar School This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 68.4. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . Trinity Academy Grammar This school received a rating of 'Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 29/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 44.5. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales