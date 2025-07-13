A Halifax school welcomed some very special visitors – relatives of the brothers who started it back in 1864

The descendants of the three Crossley brothers – John, Joseph, and Francis - made a trip to The Crossley Heath School as part of a visit to explore their family’s history.

The school was originally created as a school and orphanage and the Crossley relatives had travelled from all over – even as far as Australia – to see their ancestors’ legacy.

The school said: “We shared our archive materials, toured the school, and showed them the striking portraits of the brothers.

"We also spoke about how we continue to keep the brothers’ spirit alive through our core school values of kindness, courage and excellence.

"It was a joy to welcome their family and share how their ancestors' legacy continues to shape the values we uphold today. We hope to see them again soon!”

As well as founding the school, the brothers used their success from Crossley Carpets at Dean Clough Mills to support an incredible amount of charitable causes across the town.

They also visited Dean Clough to take part in the 2025 Crossley Gathering.

A spokesperson for the mill complex said: “The group were warmly greeted by our Chairman and MD, Jeremy Hall, who shared stories of his own family’s journey at Dean Clough and the ongoing care and stewardship of the site.

"It was a privilege to open our doors for the tour and to celebrate the remarkable legacy of the Crossleys together.”