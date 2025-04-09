The Crossley Heath School: Halifax school's fond farewell to 'cornerstone' of school community who has worked there for 38 years

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Halifax school pupils and staff past and present turned out in force to say goodbye to a staff member who has worked there for nearly four decades.

Catering assistant Debbie McHale has now left her post at The Crossley Heath School after an impressive 38 years.

The school’s headteacher Dean Jones said Debbie will be deeply missed by students and staff alike.

Many pupils, teachers, former staff and school alumni spanning several generations were there for her final day.

Debbie McHale (centre) retires after 38 years at The Crossley Heath School in HalifaxDebbie McHale (centre) retires after 38 years at The Crossley Heath School in Halifax
Debbie McHale (centre) retires after 38 years at The Crossley Heath School in Halifax

"Debbie is a cornerstone of our school community,” said Mr Jones.

"The amazing turnout to wish her well speaks volumes about how important she’s been to so many people over the years.

"It’s a reminder that it’s not just teaching staff who leave a mark on our young people, it’s the whole school team, including catering, cleaning and admin staff.

"We all work together to support and nurture our students.

"Debbie will be sorely missed. We hope she now enjoys a very well-deserved rest."

