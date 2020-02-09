These Calderdale schools are closed after Storm Ciara and floods hit the borough

A number of schools in Calderdale have been forced to close due to floods and the impact of Storm Ciara.

Many schools have already confirmed they will be closed tomorrow (Monday) with some monitoring the situation before making a final decision.

READ MORE: See in pictures how Storm Ciara has devastated homes and businesses in Calderdale

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council said: "Some schools in Todmorden, Hebden and Calder have been affected by flooding and will be closed tomorrow.

These are the schools which have announced they are shut on Monday.

Calder Learning Trust, Calder High School

Calder Learning Trust, Calder Primary School

Central Street Infant and Nursery School

Burnley Road Academy

Stubbings Infant School (partially closed) - School will open at 10am. Some storm damage needs assessing and clearing up.