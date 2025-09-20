Pupils at a Calderdale primary school are enjoying revamped classrooms designed to boost their wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northowram Primary School has transformed its Year 6 classrooms so that they are more welcoming, safe and inspiring.

The new designs of the therapeutic rooms are aimed at cutting stress and increasing feelings of emotional safety, says the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They take into consideration colour, soft lighting, plants, artwork and the celebration of classroom community.

The transformed classrooms have been a hit at Northowram Primary School

"This project redefines the traditional classroom model, often cluttered and outdated, and instead creates an environment designed around the needs of today’s children” says the school.

"Northowram is proud to have invested in its future, ensuring that all pupils will benefit as they move through the school.

"The classrooms not only promote long-lasting positive outcomes for children but also support the wellbeing of staff who teach in them.”

Head teacher Jane Scardifield said: "This is just the start and we hope to invest in classroom makeovers on a rolling programme over the next three years.”