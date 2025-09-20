'This is just the start' says Calderdale school as it unveils new classrooms designed to reduce stress

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Pupils at a Calderdale primary school are enjoying revamped classrooms designed to boost their wellbeing.

Northowram Primary School has transformed its Year 6 classrooms so that they are more welcoming, safe and inspiring.

Most Popular

The new designs of the therapeutic rooms are aimed at cutting stress and increasing feelings of emotional safety, says the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They take into consideration colour, soft lighting, plants, artwork and the celebration of classroom community.

The transformed classrooms have been a hit at Northowram Primary Schoolplaceholder image
The transformed classrooms have been a hit at Northowram Primary School

"This project redefines the traditional classroom model, often cluttered and outdated, and instead creates an environment designed around the needs of today’s children” says the school.

"Northowram is proud to have invested in its future, ensuring that all pupils will benefit as they move through the school.

"The classrooms not only promote long-lasting positive outcomes for children but also support the wellbeing of staff who teach in them.”

Head teacher Jane Scardifield said: "This is just the start and we hope to invest in classroom makeovers on a rolling programme over the next three years.”

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice