'This is just the start' says Calderdale school as it unveils new classrooms designed to reduce stress
Northowram Primary School has transformed its Year 6 classrooms so that they are more welcoming, safe and inspiring.
The new designs of the therapeutic rooms are aimed at cutting stress and increasing feelings of emotional safety, says the school.
They take into consideration colour, soft lighting, plants, artwork and the celebration of classroom community.
"This project redefines the traditional classroom model, often cluttered and outdated, and instead creates an environment designed around the needs of today’s children” says the school.
"Northowram is proud to have invested in its future, ensuring that all pupils will benefit as they move through the school.
"The classrooms not only promote long-lasting positive outcomes for children but also support the wellbeing of staff who teach in them.”
Head teacher Jane Scardifield said: "This is just the start and we hope to invest in classroom makeovers on a rolling programme over the next three years.”