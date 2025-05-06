Three more Play Boxes have gone out to these Calderdale libraries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more Play Boxes have gone out to Calderdale libraries.

Engaging and educating younger children with an eye on family budgets is the aim behind play boxes which are being put into more Calderdale libraries.

Three new Play Boxes have arrived at Brighouse, Elland and – newly re-opened – Mixenden Libraries, said a senior councillor.

The new Mixenden Hub, Halifax, opened with the new library on World Book Day.

Reporting to a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Danielle Durrans, said the boxes are filled with things to inspire play for children aged up to five.

The boxes help to support early speech and language development, build numeracy skills and encourage creative play, said Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden).

An aim of the boxes is that if children discover something they like, it is fairly likely it is also already at home, helping family budgets.

Coun Danielle Durrans

North Halifax Partnership Family Hub have supported Calderdale Libraries in getting the new play boxes into libraries.

In the three new venues, Play Boxes can be found at the end of Baby Bounce and Rhyme and Storytots area, or alternatively people can ask at the desk to point them in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the service’s original Play Box can still be found in Todmorden Library, where it is currently housed in the children’s library.

Mixenden Library is housed in the north Halifax village’s Mixenden Hub, which officially opened in March.