Tips to help you capture the perfect back to school photo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As September returns for another year, so too do the sounds of school bells after the long summer holidays. Regardless of age or level of education, the first day back to school is a special occasion and one to be remembered for many years to come.

To help mark the moment, a local photo retailer is encouraging York families to capture pictures of their loved ones as they embark on a new year of learning.

Steve Kershaw, owner of of York Digital Image, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner on 8 Bridge Street in York, said: “Whether it’s your child’s first day at primary school, or they’re a teenager entering their final year of secondary school, children go through many memorable milestones that should be celebrated and documented for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To help York locals take the best photos of the big day, here are my three recommendations to ensure these images are top of the class.”

Photo retailer's tips to help you to capture the perfect back to school photo

Find a clean backdrop

“Firstly, decide the best location to take your child’s photo. While your front door may be the traditional place for ‘first day of term’ photos, consider the lighting if you’re taking your shot early in the morning. Direct sunlight can cast harsh shadows and over-expose your image, leaving photos appearing washed out and void of colour – taking the shine off those new school uniforms!

“Remember, it’s your child’s special day, so they should be the main subject of your image. Finding a suitable neutral backdrop, such as a brick wall or fence, will ensure their excited – or moody – smiles remain the focus of your picture. Keeping it neutral will allow you to build a collection of photos over the year, while maintaining consistency – even if you later move locations.”

Capture the little details

“Regardless of the school year the child is entering, you’ve probably spent time and money purchasing or cleaning their kit. New shoes, a favourite school bag or lunch box are all items that will have been chosen with love and care, so try to include these in your photo, as they will better tell the story behind the image when they’re older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember, what may seem like an everyday object today will likely have sentimental value in the distant future. If you are including cherished items in your photos, make sure these don’t blend in with your setting. A bright red backpack could be easily lost if your front door is a similar shade, so consider the colours any school objects bring and change your location accordingly.”

Think about the future

“The start of the year is an easy time to capture a milestone portrait that you can repeat annually to see how your child is changing and growing. Take these photos in the same location – or include an item like a toy or book that will remain the same size. A collage will beautifully visualise this journey and will make a great gift for when they graduate or start their first job.

“With so many photos and memories stored in your camera roll or memory card each September, consider printing your images to feature in a photo book filled with these precious memories. On each and every page, you can print these cherished moments on high quality Fujifilm Original Photo Paper, marked with the school year each image was taken. This can be revisited with your loved one for many years to come. You can even write notes in the photo book about their aspirations for the school year ahead, to reflect on in the future – making it a perfect 18th birthday present!”