Top art grade in the country for Roop

A teenager arrived at her Bradford school today (Thursday) to discover she’d scored one of the top GCSE grades in the country for Art.

Roop Hare, 16, a student at Bradford Grammar School (BGS) gained a fantastic ten grade 9s and one 8 alongside a note from the OCR exam board which said she was one of the country’s top performers in GCSE Art and Design: Fine Art.

Jilly Duffy, OCR Chief Executive, had written: “Many congratulations to Roop and to your school/college for this impressive achievement. May I wish Roop all the best for their next steps.”

Roop, of Rawdon, Leeds, said: “It’s quite overwhelming. Everyone in our year group put a lot of effort into their art and it’s hard to judge who has the best work because it’s all so different. It feels incredible to get this grade. It’s definitely given me more confidence for the future.”

Roop with some of her GCSE art work.

Roop, who is looking to study Art in the Sixth Form at BGS, likes to draw in pencil and explored screen printing and textile work for her GCSE.

“There are so many art mediums to choose from at BGS and because everyone chooses something different it pushes you further to do better,” she added.

Sarah Horsfield, Head of Art at BGS, said: “Roop is incredibly sophisticated in the way she thinks about her ideas. She has a fantastic skill set naturally and works really hard and explores new techniques, such as her work with textiles. She’s a real trooper and has displayed true Yorkshire grit!”