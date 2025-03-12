A Halifax primary school has become a new feeder school for one of the town’s high schools.

Whitehill Community Academy has joined Trinity Academy Akroyden as a feeder for Trinity Academy Halifax.

The two primaries are the only two with official feeder status.

Dom Furby, chair of governors at Whitehill Community Academy, said: "We are absolutely delighted to have gained feeder school status to Trinity Academy Halifax.

Trinity Academy Halifax in Holmfield, Halifax

"This partnership provides our pupils with a clear and exciting pathway to an outstanding secondary education, ensuring continuity in their learning journey.

"As part of the Trinity family, we know that their staff show complete dedication to the personal development in giving every child the best possible experience at secondary school."

Chris Kimberley, principal at Whitehill Community Academy, added: "This is fantastic news for our children and their families.

"We are thrilled that we can now offer a seamless transition to an exceptional secondary education.

"Our school community takes great pride in nurturing and preparing children for the next stage of their learning journey, and this partnership strengthens the opportunities available to them.

“We look forward to working closely with Trinity Academy Halifax to ensure the very best outcomes for our pupils."

Sarah Case, principal at Trinity Academy Halifax, said: “It’s great to see and hear how well Whitehill becoming an official feeder school has been received.

"There was full support from our governors and from the consultations within the community.

"We’re looking forward to working with Whitehill Community Academy further and welcoming their pupils into our school.”