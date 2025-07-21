Two new Schools of Sanctuary in Calderdale

Local charity Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary ended the school year by awarding not one but two new Schools of Sanctuary: Lightcliffe CE Primary and Halifax Academy.

School of Sanctuary is an accreditation programme created by City of Sanctuary UK to help schools learn about forced migration and become more inclusive and welcoming of students who are seeking asylum, or who have refugee status, and their families.

Blake Doe, Membership Engagement Lead for Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, said: "These two schools are in different areas and serve very different demographics, but they have one thing in common: they care about making Calderdale safe, inclusive and welcoming for those who seek sanctuary here."

The Mayor of Calderdale attended an end-of-year assembly at Halifax Academy to formally present the award to the school, while the President of the Rotary Club of Brighouse presented the award to Lightcliffe CE Primary, where the Rotary Club runs a weekly group for Year 5 and Year 6 students.