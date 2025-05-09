Urgent repairs needed at Calderdale primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Urgent repairs are needed at an Elland school that cannot wait for national funding to arrive, councillors have been warned.

Councillors were being updated on capital maintenance projects and work progress.

Emergency works are needed at Cross Lane School in Elland to address ingress of water and reduce the risk of ceiling collapse plus other structural concerns, said cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson.

Around a third of the school is seriously affected including six classrooms and some of the school’s “circulation” space.

Cross Lane primary school in Elland

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said complicating issues meant they would have to be tackled sooner and could not wait for Government funding allocated to Calderdale to come through.

Cross Lane is one of 11 Calderdale schools in line for cash in the phase announced three years ago .

Complex structural issues and the presence of asbestos will make this a challenging problem to resolve which cannot wait for the Schools Rebuilding Programme, which will be around four years in delivery.

“There could be a substantial cost for modular accommodation required,” he said.

Coun Wilkinson told councillors other projects were at or nearing their finish.

They heard roof replacement work was nearing completion at Ravenscliffe High School in Halifax following earlier delays caused by the weather.

Roof replacement work at Christ Church School in Pellon, Halifax, has been completed.

Emergency works have been finished at Ripponden J & I School, where safety compliance works had been required around ventilation and extraction to avoid enforcement notices.

At Bailiff Bridge School, council teams were supporting with essential repairs and maintenance to address water getting in.