Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children at a Halifax primary school have raised hundreds of pounds for one of the area’s foodbanks.

Youngsters from Warley Road Primary Academy – part of the Impact Multi-Academy Trust – collected the cash for Halifax Community Fridge thanks to a series of student-led fundraisers at the school.

A group of enthusiastic Year 6 students visited the foodbank to present a cheque for £517 to support the organisation’s vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were warmly welcomed by the Fridge’s team and were given an informative tour of the site.

Children from Warley Road Primary Academy present the money they have raised to Halifax Community Fridge

Steve Sladdin, deputy headteacher, accompanied the students on their visit and said: “The work of Halifax Community Fridge is invaluable and contributes significantly to vulnerable members of our community.

"Without this community endeavour, many people would go hungry – which in this day and age, is unthinkable in the developed world.”