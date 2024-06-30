Warley Road Primary Academy: Kind-hearted Halifax schoolchildren raise hundreds for foodbank
Youngsters from Warley Road Primary Academy – part of the Impact Multi-Academy Trust – collected the cash for Halifax Community Fridge thanks to a series of student-led fundraisers at the school.
A group of enthusiastic Year 6 students visited the foodbank to present a cheque for £517 to support the organisation’s vital work.
They were warmly welcomed by the Fridge’s team and were given an informative tour of the site.
Steve Sladdin, deputy headteacher, accompanied the students on their visit and said: “The work of Halifax Community Fridge is invaluable and contributes significantly to vulnerable members of our community.
"Without this community endeavour, many people would go hungry – which in this day and age, is unthinkable in the developed world.”
The students were also treated to a guided tour of the nearby Madni Mosque.