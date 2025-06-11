Warley Road pupils inspired by memorable visit to Houses of Parliament
Organised by Halifax MP Kate Dearden, the trip offered the children the chance to experience Parliament in action.
The pupils were taken on a comprehensive tour, which included stepping inside the historic House of Lords and observing a live debate on current parliamentary matters.
The visit also served as an educational journey through history, highlighting the monumental shift in power from the monarchy to the people since the signing of the Magna Carta.
The tour concluded with a Q&A session in the room where the Labour Party meets to discuss progress on their manifesto.
The children were full of questions and showed great curiosity about how government decisions are made and laws are passed.
Headteacher Sarah Tindal said: “It was a day filled with learning and inspiration – one that we hope will spark an interest in leadership and public service for years to come.”
