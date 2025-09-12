'We have created a family-feel' - Northowram nursery celebrates recent Ofsted inspection

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST
A nursery in Northowram is celebrating after being rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

White Stork Nursery, which has been open just under two years, was visited by the education inspectors back in July.

Inspectors looked at the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

The report noted that the provision at the nursery, located at The Tannery Business Park, is outstanding.

Inspectors said: “Children make remarkable progress during their time in the nursery.

"The carefully thought-out learning environment reflects a precisely designed and sequenced curriculum.

"This means children have autonomy in their play and learning.”

The leaders were also highlighted in the report.

"Leaders are highly ambitious in their drive to provide superb care and learning, not only in their nursery but across the early years sector,” inspectors noted.

“They connect with their community and other providers to share training and outstanding practice.”

Natalie Turner, one of the founders of White Stork Nursery, said: “This recognition is a testament to the passion and hard work of our team, who create an environment where children feel valued, inspired, and excited to learn.

"Our children are thriving because White Stork Nursery is a specifically designed open-plan environment.

“We believe that all children can grow and learn together, regardless of their age and/or any special educational needs.

"Our babies (known as 'Hatchlings') connect and build relationships with our two, three, and four-year-olds (these are our 'Nestlings' and 'Fledglings').

"We have created a family-feel, home-from-home safe space for our children and staff.”

