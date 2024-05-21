Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Todmorden school has been rated as ‘Good’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

Castle Hill Primary School has been judged ‘Good’ in all areas after being inspected back in April.

Inspectors described Castle Hill as an “inclusive school where children feel safe and listened to” and that “children’s well-being is a priority and warm relationships underpin high expectations.”

The report said: “The school has high expectations for pupils to achieve well. Pupils are proud of their learning and keen to share their success.

"Pupils enjoy extra-curricular activities. The school has recently introduced additional clubs, such as football and netball.”

Inspectors also praises the school’s “bespoke curriculum” which is “ambitious for all pupils, including those with SEND.”

When outlining what the school needs to do better the reporter said: “Pupils learn the skills and knowledge they need to remember important subject information.

Castle Hill Primary School, Todmorden. Picture: Google Street View

"However, in some subjects, subject leadership is at an earlier stage of development. Some leaders lack the knowledge they need to support the ongoing development of their subjects.”

Following the inspection, Headteacher Duncan Hetherington said: “We are really pleased with the inspection.

"The inspection team saw the real Castle Hill Primary School and picked up on how well our staff care about our children and support them to do well at school.”