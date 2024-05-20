Dates for you calendar - Here are the Calderdale events that are taking place this summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST
The summer events season in Calderdale is set to start soon!

From Todmorden Carnival to Halifax Gala there are plenty of family friendly events taking place across the borough over the next few months.

Todmorden Carnival will have a theme of "A wonderful world of video games" this year and will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Vale Park.

1. Todmorden Carnival

This year's Brighouse 1940s Weekend will take place on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 and have a whole host of things to do including a market, entertainment and a flypast (weather permitting).

2. Brighouse 1940s Weekend

The annual Halifax Gala is a staple in the Calderdale event calendar. This year's event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8. The procession will make its way from Eureka through the town centre to Manor Heath Park.

3. Halifax Gala

Todmorden Agricultural Show is set to return on Sunday, June 16 at the Riverside Centre in Waldsen.

4. Todmorden Agricultural Show

