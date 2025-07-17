Six dedicated school bus services are under threat, including one for a Halifax school.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has announced it plans to axe the services for some schools in West Yorkshire in a bid to “ensure services are equitable for all”.

In Calderdale, the C6 - which runs to and from The Crossley Heath School - looks set to be withdrawn from September 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service picks up students from Rishworth, Barkisland, Greetland and West Vale and drops them home again.

The school bus service looks set to be withdrawn

WYCA says there are direct service bus alternatives available for that route.

Chair of the WYCA’s transport committee Coun Susan Hinchcliffe said: “We will continue to engage with stakeholders and the parents and carers of the small number of children affected to ensure that every child has a suitable option to get to school.”

WYCA launched a consultation earlier this year asking people for their views, warning the current provision is inconsistent across West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said then some areas and schools are getting more buses than others; satisfaction with school buses continues to vary - with many still preferring to travel by car; and the cost of running the dedicated school buses is rising and not being covered by the current way they are funded.

WYCA says it wants to “create a more equitable service across West Yorkshire, while encouraging children to walk, wheel and cycle to school or use public transport".

As it works towards bringing buses back under public control, WYCA says the school bus network will be considered as part of this process to “identify areas where public transport might make it easier for school children to use, and boost their confidence for using public transport – an important skill which will carry throughout their life”.

The plans will be discussed at a WYCA meeting next Thursday (July 24) and the authority says any further changes to school services would be fully assessed and consulted on.

If your child uses the C6 and you would like to share your views on these new plans, you can email the Courier reporting team at [email protected].