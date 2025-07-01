A Halifax school has been hosting a special and inspirational guest.

Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ji, from Hyderabad in India, visited North Halifax Grammar School yesterday.

The revered spiritual leader and humanitarian - known for his contributions to education, service and spiritual upliftment – met with a large group of students from across several different year groups for a question and answer session on ‘Science, Society and Sustainability’.

His messages were of compassion, leadership and service.

He also met with students who will be visiting India through the school’s international programme.

Headteacher Desmond Deehan said: “This was a rare and unique opportunity for our school community.

"It is not often that a Swami Ji of such renown and global respect visits schools abroad and we feel incredibly fortunate to welcome him to ours.”

Swami Ji is the founder of several educational and charitable institutions, including the Statue of Equality project.

The visit was arranged by Dr Anand Prathivadi Bhayankaram, a Professor from Bradford University.