A new way of dealing with children at risk of being permanently excluded is being implemented across Calderdale.

Calderdale Council and Trinity Multi Academy Trust have teamed up for a pilot project they hope will reduce the number of pupils being shut out of schools.

It aims to educate young people who are not able to go to a mainstream school in alternative provision.

It will see a new Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforce (APST) become part of expanded provision at Trinity Academy Carlton Mill, in Sowerby Bridge.

Coun Adam Wilkinson hopes to cut the number of children being excluded

The facility opened in 2023 to support students at Trinity who were at risk of permanent exclusion so that they could be reintegrated back into a mainstream setting.

The success of the provision has led to it being expanded to support pupils from across the borough, with 14-week placements for students in Years 7 to 10 .

The APST will support each student on an individual basis to help them become better equipped to access mainstream education.

The team will work in partnership with a host of experts, including mental health professionals, family workers, speech and language therapists and youth justice workers.

Support will be in partnership with the referring academy or school, says Calderdale Council, to give students the best possible chance of successful reintegration.

The pilot is being funded through the Yorkshire and Humber DFE Change Programme Partnership and will initially run for 12-months.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said: “We want more children to be able to thrive in mainstream schools and to reduce the number of children who are excluded across the borough.

"We continue to work with schools to promote good behaviour and address the needs of children to avoid them being excluded but with pressures on the SEND system nationally, we are delighted that young people in the borough will also benefit from this new approach.

“We recognise that there are varied and sometimes complex reasons why children are excluded. This exciting new pilot programme will support vulnerable young people who have struggled in mainstream to have their needs understood and access specialist support.

"It will allow us to better respond to individual circumstances and challenges faced by our pupils, celebrating their strengths to help them to achieve their best.”