West Yorkshire's mayor praises Calderdale-made TV shows Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack for promoting the region
Tracy Brabin has also been sharing career insights - and life lessons - with aspiring actors as part of her support for Colleges Week (February 26-March 1).
The mayor, who has starred in TV shows including Eastenders and Coronation Street, visited Leeds City College to put a group of acting students through their paces as they worked through one of her own scripts.
She also took the opportunity to talk about the flourishing state of the region’s entertainment and creative sector.
She said: “West Yorkshire’s creative industries are booming, with productions like Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack showcasing our region to the world.
“This growth is creating a whole host of new jobs in the area and bringing millions of pounds into our economy.
“I’m thrilled we’re giving young people the opportunities they need to upskill and flourish, as we work to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”
The visit made a strong impression on learners at the college’s Quarry Hill campus, including acting student Noemi Kubiak. She said: “Tracy gave us some really good career advice on how to support yourself as an actor in between roles.
“She said to use our creative skills to branch out into writing, which isn’t something I’d ever considered before. Acting can be quite a competitive field, so it was reassuring to know that you can still be successful whilst pursuing other things.”
Assistant Principal of Leeds City College’s School of Creative Arts, Richard Lee, helped host the visit. He said: “It is really inspiring for our students to meet and work with actors of Tracy’s calibre like this, and they have all been buzzing since the workshop.
“She shared some really valuable insights into the world of professional acting and explained how many roles - including in backstage theatre and production, as well as writing - are out there in the creative industries right now.”
Run by the Association of Colleges, Colleges Week celebrates further education and its role in tackling skills shortages.