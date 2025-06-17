A Calderdale College building has been evacuated this afternoon as a precaution after an issue with one of its wind turbines.

The college, on Francis Street in Halifax, has stressed there is “no cause for concern” and says lessons will resume shortly.

It has posted: “We’re currently managing an issue with one of our wind turbines.

"As a precaution, the Inspire Centre building has been temporarily evacuated while West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attends the site.

"There is no cause for concern and the situation is under control.

"Lessons will resume shortly.”