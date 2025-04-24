What's on in Halifax: Minster move for Halifax school's summer concert

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Young Halifax musicians will be showing off their talent at Halifax Minster.

North Halifax Grammar School’s summer concert will take place at the historic church building on Thursday, May 1 at 7pm.

The performance is usually held in the school’s theatre but has been moved to Halifax Minster to allow for increased audience sizes.

North Halifax Grammar School’s annual Christmas show is also held at the Minster.

Halifax Minster

A spokesperson for the school said: “We warmly invite all members of our North Halifax Grammar School community to attend.

"All of our NHGS ensembles will be performing, as will some of our senior soloists.

"Many thanks to friends of North Halifax Grammar School who support our Music department throughout the year.”

Tickets are £8 and available to book at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/nhgs .

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email the reporting team at [email protected].

