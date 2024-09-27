When to get your child a smartphone: Here's how many Calderdale parents have signed up to Smartphone Free Childhood pledge not to get their child a smartphone until Year 9
The Smartphone Free Childhood campaign group has revealed how many people in each area have backed a vow not to purchase smartphones for their youngsters until they are in Year 9 or older.
It comes as recent research by the media regulator, Ofcom, revealed that nationally 89 per cent of 12-year-olds own a smartphone.
In Calderdale, 34 people have back the Smartphone Free Childhood pledge.
The highest number at one school was at Wodhouse Primary School in Brighouse where six parents have signed the promise.
The second highest was at Shade Primary School where four people have signed, followed by Hebden Royd Primary School in Hebden Bridge where three have signed.
The most parents with children at a secondary school come from Calder High School where two people have backed the pledge.
Smartphone Free Childhood was formed in February this year when two friends set up a WhatsApp group to support each other in the decision to hold off on buying their kids smartphones.
To their amazement, within 24 hours thousands of other parents had joined the group after an Instagram post about it went viral.
They have since encouraged people to set up local groups to build the conversation in their areas.
Now there are more than 60 Smartphone Free Childhood WhatsApp groups covering the length and breadth of Britain.
To find out more and sign the pledge visit the campaign group’s website at https://smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk/
