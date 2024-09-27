When to get your child a smartphone: Here's how many Calderdale parents have signed up to Smartphone Free Childhood pledge not to get their child a smartphone until Year 9

By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scores of Calderdale parents have pledged not to get their children smartphones until they are at least 14.

The Smartphone Free Childhood campaign group has revealed how many people in each area have backed a vow not to purchase smartphones for their youngsters until they are in Year 9 or older.

It comes as recent research by the media regulator, Ofcom, revealed that nationally 89 per cent of 12-year-olds own a smartphone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Calderdale, 34 people have back the Smartphone Free Childhood pledge.

The pledge sees parents promise not to get their child a smartphone until at least Year 9The pledge sees parents promise not to get their child a smartphone until at least Year 9
The pledge sees parents promise not to get their child a smartphone until at least Year 9

The highest number at one school was at Wodhouse Primary School in Brighouse where six parents have signed the promise.

The second highest was at Shade Primary School where four people have signed, followed by Hebden Royd Primary School in Hebden Bridge where three have signed.

The most parents with children at a secondary school come from Calder High School where two people have backed the pledge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Smartphone Free Childhood was formed in February this year when two friends set up a WhatsApp group to support each other in the decision to hold off on buying their kids smartphones.

To their amazement, within 24 hours thousands of other parents had joined the group after an Instagram post about it went viral.

They have since encouraged people to set up local groups to build the conversation in their areas.

Now there are more than 60 Smartphone Free Childhood WhatsApp groups covering the length and breadth of Britain.

To find out more and sign the pledge visit the campaign group’s website at https://smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk/

Related topics:CalderdaleWhatsAppHebden BridgeOfcomInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.