Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of Calderdale parents have pledged not to get their children smartphones until they are at least 14.

The Smartphone Free Childhood campaign group has revealed how many people in each area have backed a vow not to purchase smartphones for their youngsters until they are in Year 9 or older.

It comes as recent research by the media regulator, Ofcom, revealed that nationally 89 per cent of 12-year-olds own a smartphone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Calderdale, 34 people have back the Smartphone Free Childhood pledge.

The pledge sees parents promise not to get their child a smartphone until at least Year 9

The highest number at one school was at Wodhouse Primary School in Brighouse where six parents have signed the promise.

The second highest was at Shade Primary School where four people have signed, followed by Hebden Royd Primary School in Hebden Bridge where three have signed.

The most parents with children at a secondary school come from Calder High School where two people have backed the pledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smartphone Free Childhood was formed in February this year when two friends set up a WhatsApp group to support each other in the decision to hold off on buying their kids smartphones.

To their amazement, within 24 hours thousands of other parents had joined the group after an Instagram post about it went viral.

They have since encouraged people to set up local groups to build the conversation in their areas.

Now there are more than 60 Smartphone Free Childhood WhatsApp groups covering the length and breadth of Britain.

To find out more and sign the pledge visit the campaign group’s website at https://smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk/