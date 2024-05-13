Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Halifax school for SEND and mostly excluded children has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The Whitley AP Academy offers alternative provision for children, mostly youngsters who have been permanently excluded from mainstream schools but also some who need “time away” from mainstream schooling.

Part of Impact Education Multi-Academy Trust, it currently has provision for 90 pupils from Years 3 to 11.

Following an inspection and rating the school as continuing to be ‘Good’, Ofsted said: “The Whitley AP Academy teaches pupils to be respectful, responsible, resilient and reflective.

Phil Hannan, headteacher at Whitley AP Academy in Halifax

"The school has high expectations for pupils. Skilled staff support pupils to get back on track with learning.

"Pupils achieve well. They learn positive school routines to prepare them well for their next steps in education, training or employment.”

Their report also said: “All pupils have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"Some pupils have an education, health and care (EHC) plan. Others are assessed for an EHC plan while they attend this school.

“The school is supportive of pupils’ individual needs.

"Leaders ensure that pupils experience a curriculum packed with academic, vocational and personal development learning opportunities.

“All pupils receive daily support to improve their reading. Pupils learn to develop their social skills.

"If they need help to manage their emotions, staff support them well with a kind and nurturing approach.”

And it said: “Pupils feel safe in school. They are listened to. Leaders have introduced a behaviour for learning policy that focuses on positives.”

To improve the schools rating, Ofsted has recommended staff are upskilled to deliver the school’s phonics programme more confidently and the school should work with pupils and their families to boost attendance.

Phil Hannah, headteacher at the school, said “We are very proud of the work we do every day to support some of the most vulnerable young people in Calderdale.

"It’s rewarding to see that the hard work and dedication of our staff team is recognised in the recent Ofsted report.

