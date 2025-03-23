Calderdale College is on a mission to boost female representation in STEM careers.

Research shows show the number of women in engineering and technology roles across the UK has fallen by 38,000, despite that sector continuing to grow and being West Yorkshire’s second largest.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and continue its aim of raising awareness of the range of opportunities available, Calderdale College welcomed more than 40 Year 9 and 10 female pupils to its bespoke engineering centre in Brighouse.

There, the students were able to meet inspiring women in the STEM field and explore the state-of-the-art facilities housed at the campus.

Pupils from Trinity Academy Grammar and Halifax Academy gained an insight into different careers within the engineering and manufacturing sector and heard first-hand from industry experts about their experiences working in a male-dominated environment.

One Trinity Academy Grammar student said: “The talks and workshops really changed my mind about my future career and has made me realise that I would like to explore roles within STEM.

"The talks were my favourite part of the event, as I was introduced to women with different specialisms and they showed me women can do anything!”

Claire Williams, head of employer engagement for apprenticeships at the college, said: “At Calderdale College, we are committed to promoting equality and diversity, and by showcasing the variety of opportunities available in the sector we hope to inspire the next generation to break down barriers and pursue rewarding careers in the STEM industry.”

