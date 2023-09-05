News you can trust since 1853
Work to begin this month to rebuild Ash Green Primary School after it was damaged in a fire

Work is beginning this September to rebuild a fire-damaged Calderdale school.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Artist’s impression of the rebuild at Ash Green Community Primary School.Artist’s impression of the rebuild at Ash Green Community Primary School.
Artist’s impression of the rebuild at Ash Green Community Primary School.

On February 1, 2022, an arson attack at Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, near Halifax, caused a huge fire, destroying four classrooms and other areas in the upper site of the school.

The damage was so extensive that Calderdale Council demolished the affected building to make sure the site was safe.

The rest of the school was also smoke damaged and a big clean-up was needed for the school to stay open.

Head teacher Mungo Sheppard shows children the new plans at Ash Green Community Primary SchoolHead teacher Mungo Sheppard shows children the new plans at Ash Green Community Primary School
Head teacher Mungo Sheppard shows children the new plans at Ash Green Community Primary School
This was supported by Calderdale communities, with £20,000 donated through a Community Foundation for Calderdale fundraiser and £8000 through a crowdfunding campaign as well as other donations.

Work is now due to begin on a new-build facility connecting to the existing school.

The new building, which is being funded by the Department for Education Risk Protection Arrangement (RPA), will include improved facilities to boost the learning experience for pupils.

There will be bigger classrooms, with level floors throughout with ramps to make the building safer and easier to use for people with mobility issues.

A new all-year-round outdoor play area / multi-use games area will also be created.

The work has been carefully planned to ensure learning can continue throughout the construction phase.

Mungo Sheppard, Headteacher of Ash Green Community Primary School, added: “Since the night of February 1, 2022, our school and community has worked tirelessly to ‘build back better’ and reinstate a fantastic learning centre for Ash Green.

"We have been magnificently supported by the DfE, Calderdale Council, architects and other stakeholders in planning, procuring and now starting the rebuild.

"The next few months are very exciting as we look to get our children back where they belong in 2024.”

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “Eighteen months on from the devastating arson attack at Ash Green Community Primary School, I’m delighted that work is due to start on a new top-quality building to replace the fire-damaged part of the school.

“An awful lot of hard work has gone into ensuring that the project could progress as quickly as possible, with the new building including fantastic facilities to support a great learning environment, where children can achieve their best. The work has also been carefully planned around school activities to minimise any further disruption.

“The whole school community has shown incredible resilience since the fire and the local kindness shown in the immediate aftermath of the blaze was truly heart-warming, with people offering to help with the clean-up and supporting fundraising efforts. I’m pleased that we’ll soon be able to provide the area with this great new facility.”

