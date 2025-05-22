A simple check could save your life, why it is important to monitor your blood pressure

It’s estimated there could be around 20,000 people in Calderdale with high blood pressure that haven’t been diagnosed. It can increase the risk of strokes and heart attacks.

It’s recommended adults over the age of 40 get their blood pressure tested at least every five years.

This can be tested at home with a blood pressure monitor, checked as part of an NHS health check, at a GP practice, or a community pharmacy where no appointment is needed. Some workplaces may even offer checks.

Advice on understanding the numbers and when to seek support can be found on the NHS website: www.nhs.uk/bloodpressure

Image shows two participants of the blood pressure champions training taking a blood pressure check

High blood pressure can often be prevented or reduced by eating a healthy balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise, drinking alcohol in moderation, and not smoking.

Steve Whittaker decided to take up an offer of a free health check at the Shay Stadium before a Halifax Panthers match last year.

The health check potentially saved Steve’s life. He was advised to see a GP within 48 hours. Steve kept a blood pressure diary and spent a few days in hospital before being discharged with medication and guidance to make lifestyle changes to help reduce his blood pressure.

Steve said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the healthcare team for basically saving my life. Without the health screen I would have continued not knowing there was anything wrong. I’m really keen to encourage others to regularly get their own blood pressure checked – a message I’ve already shared with all of my family, friends and networks.”

You can find out more about Steve’s story on the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership website: wypartnership: man says his life was saved blood pressure screening

Amanda Smith, a community pharmacist from Halifax said: “High blood pressure can often go undetected because you probably won’t feel any symptoms. Knowing your blood pressure numbers could save your life.

“If you are 40 or over and haven’t had your blood pressure checked recently then why not pop into your local pharmacy and ask them to check it for you?

“A blood pressure check will take 5-10 minutes, and you will find out the results straight away. We can also give you tips on lifestyle changes that can help to keep your blood pressure down if needed.”

Find your nearest pharmacy that offers free blood pressure checks on the NHS website: Find a pharmacy that offers free blood pressure checks – NHS

Through Voluntary & Community (VAC), with support of NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Engagement Champions, who have links to voluntary, community or social enterprise organisations in Calderdale have become Blood Pressure Champions.

The champions have completed a training session with each taking a blood pressure monitor back to their organisation, to offer checks within their community.

The training raises awareness about the risks and symptoms of conditions affecting the heart, encourages people to “know their numbers” and take proactive steps in managing their health.

All champions said the training gave them confidence to carry out blood pressure checks and provide support within their communities.

Mohammed Hanif, Director of Advancement of Community Empowerment CIC (ACECIC), said: “Advancement of Community Empowerment has made use of the device by carrying out regular checks at our community groups, and as a result helped people feel more confident about contacting their local pharmacy or GP for further advice and support.”