'Absolute emergencies only' plea from Halifax's and Huddersfield's exceptionally busy A&E teams

Halifax’s and Huddersfield’s A&E teams are urging people to only visit them for “absolute emergencies” because they are so busy.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they are warning anyone who comes to their departments at Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with an emergency that is not life-threatening “will be waiting a very long time to be seen”.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospitals, has also asked for anyone who is hurt to only bring one person with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They posted yesterday: “Our A&E departments are VERY busy.

Both A&E teams are "exceptionally busy"

"If you attend A&E and yours is not a life-threatening emergency, you will be waiting a very long time to be seen.

"Please help us prioritise those most in need by only using A&E for absolute emergencies.”

And this morning, they say they are still incredibly busy.

"Our emergency departments continue to be exceptionally busy this morning,” they posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have a genuine emergency and need to attend A&E, please help us by only bringing one other person with you.

"Find alternative options on the NHS Together We Can website, or visit NHS 111 online for advice if you are unsure where to go.”

For more details about other options visit https://togetherwe-can.com/

Last month, councillors were told that the hospitals in Halifax and Huddersfield were on their highest alert levels and all beds were full.

The trust was was operating at Operational Pressures Escalation Level (OPE) four – the highest level of alert, signifying severe pressure.