Construction to build a new in-patient unit at Overgate Hospice has officially begun.

A development to transform the facilities at Overgate Hospice officially commenced on Friday, March 7, when a breaking ground ceremony took place to signify the start of the Big Build project.

Leaders from the hospice thanked the community for its contributions, and key supporters, trustees, and community figures raised a glass to the start of the development to create a 16-bed in-patient unit and upgrade the day hospice facilities.

Jane Furniss CBE, Chair of the Big Build Appeal Development Board, said it was “a really proud and exciting moment” and thanked everyone who had contributed to the Big Build Appeal, through donations or taking part in fundraising events.

(Left to right) Todmorden Town Crier Antony Law, Overgate Chief Executive Tracey Wilcocks, Deputy Mayor of Calderdale Diana Tremayne and her escort Rachel Terry.

She said: “We want to build a world class hospice, with world class facilities, for a world class place in Yorkshire.”

Catherine Riley, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “Overgate continues to succeed because of the effort and the passion of our staff, of all our many volunteers, and our many supporters.”

“This new building will allow us to provide the type of care that we want to provide,” she added.

Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive at Overgate, said it was: “The beginning of a new chapter for Overgate.”

(Left to right) Jane Furniss CBE (Chair of the Big Build Appeal Development Board), Liz Dixon (daughter of Dr Brian Quinn, founder of Overgate Hospice), Richard Porter (Volunteer Project Advisor), Catherine Riley (Chair of the Board of Trustees). The breaking ground ceremony marked the start of construction at the hospice.

“The very ground we stand on will soon be home to something truly remarkable,” she added.

The new in-patient unit is scheduled to open in Spring 2026, and the upgraded day hospice in Autumn 2026.

Plans for the in-patient unit include creating 16 private bedrooms, with ensuite bathrooms which can cater for a range of complex mobility issues.

Every room will have overnight beds for families to spend time with their loved ones, and communal family areas will allow families to relax and take a break.

The symbolic "first dig" took place on Friday, March 7, when Overgate officially handed the site over to Marshall Construction.

A new multi-faith spiritual space will offer people a place for reflection and support the “multicultural and diverse community” which the hospice serves.

The new building will be a significant upgrade from the hospice’s existing facilities, which currently include shared spaces with limited privacy, and limited room for families to stay over.

The transformation of the day hospice will allow for a greater provision of outpatient services. The expansion will enable more people to access the services, and enable the hospice to provide a wide range of daily therapeutic and social activities, including music and art therapy.

The day hospice will also include an accessible kitchen and private consultation rooms for patients.

Overgate said the facility “will allow more patients to access our support earlier in their illness for wellbeing, symptom control, pain management and peer support.”

Overgate announced in February that it had appointed Marshall Construction as contractor for the project – the same local company which was responsible for building the hospice over 30 years ago.

The public phase of the Big Build Appeal launched in April last year, which sought to raise £3million from the community to reach the goal of £12.75million – Overgate has now raised £11.5million, with £1.25million is still needed to complete the building.

Having previously funded three patient bedrooms, a recent donation from Caravan Guard has brought the company’s total contribution to five fully funded rooms at the new hospice.

Laura Wilby, Associate Director at Caravan Guard, said: "Overgate Hospice is a charity close to our hearts, so when given the chance to help create a centre fit for the future, we had to be involved.

"Our company’s support of Overgate began after a personal experience of the care they provide, and it has just naturally grown and grown – to the point where our staff jump at the chance to get behind any Overgate fundraising initiative.

"At the heart of the company, we aim to care completely and it’s an honour to help make a difference to such an amazing cause.”

More information about the Big Build can be found on Overgate’s website.