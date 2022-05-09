Board members appointed to help make decisions on NHS resources in Calderdale

The West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is a new statutory organisation that will be established on July 1 2022.

It will be part of the West Yorkshire Integrated Care System (ICS) – known as the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.

Most decisions will be made at a place level in support of local Health and Wellbeing Board priorities. The Calderdale place-based committee will be known as the Calderdale Cares Partnership and includes representation from health, care, local government and the community and voluntary sector in Calderdale.

Stephen Naylor, John Mallalieu and Denise Cheng- Carter

Cathy Elliott, Chair-Designate for the NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “I’d like to congratulate John, Denise and Stephen on their appointments to the Calderdale ICB Place-based Committee. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable in leading the way to improved health for local people. We have a strong history of collaboration across West Yorkshire, and I am looking forward to continuing this tradition and working alongside them all as we move forward into our new statutory organisation.”

After an open and transparent recruitment process, an independent chair and two independent members have been appointed to the Calderdale Cares Partnership Board.

This is an ICB Committee with authority from the West Yorkshire ICB to make decisions about the use of NHS resources in Calderdale.

These appointments will play a key role in bringing constructive, independent and respectful challenge to the plans, aims and priorities of the Calderdale Cares Partnership.

Robin Tuddenham, Accountable Officer, NHS Calderdale CCG, Chief Executive, Calderdale Council and Place Based Lead Designate for Calderdale Cares Partnership said: “We have a strong history of partnership working in Calderdale. The Calderdale Cares Partnership aligns with Calderdale’s place-based ambitions and brings an opportunity to influence the wider health and care system. I am delighted that we have appointed such high-quality candidates to these key roles for Calderdale.”

“Never before, as we seek to recover from the pandemic, and address deepening inequalities will our partnership be more important in focusing on what really matters, working with, and alongside local people. We are strongly placed to realise our potential in Calderdale given the strength of our Committee in Calderdale.”

The new appointments made

Place-based committee independent chair – John Mallalieu

John has extensive experience in public, private and social enterprise organisations.

He is the chief executive of the Leeds United Foundation and the Leeds United College. He has non-executive experience in a trustee role for a national conservation charity and previously, non-executive director of a housing association board, trustee of a national veterans’ mental health charity and advisor to the welfare minister on employment services.

He held senior positions with social enterprise Turning Point for nearly a decade, as well as various executive and non-executive roles within the NHS, including deputy chair of NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group and formerly Lay Member of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate integrated care system.

In response to his appointment John said: “I’m delighted to take up this new role within our place. This is a time for us to be ambitious for the people who live and work in Calderdale. By working together, we have the best opportunity to really make a difference and help achieve our vision of creating more resilient communities where everyone can access health, care and wellbeing services, reach their potential and live a larger life.”

Independent member – Denise Cheng- Carter

Denise is a qualified accountant and has worked in the education sector for over 25 years. She is the interim executive director of finance and IT for Capel Manor College, London, and was the deputy principal- finance and resources at Calderdale College for almost 20 years until last year.

Denise has been a lay member with NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group since January 2022, having acted in a lay advisory capacity since 2019.

Denise said: “I look forward to starting this new role and continuing to use my experience and expertise in supporting the committee to deliver exceptional outcomes for the people of Calderdale.”

Independent member – Stephen Naylor

Stephen, who lives in Brighouse, is the founder and director of Calderdale-based communications, strategy, and public affairs consultancy Waverley. He worked as a journalist, across politics and policy before starting his own business in 2013.

He has a strong background within the voluntary sector, including being Chair of Calderdale-based charity The Nick Smith Foundation since it was set up in 2018, and Trustee of Halifax's Piece Hall since 2020.

Stephen said: "Calderdale is my home - it is where I grew up and where my family are now growing up. I am passionate about where we live and excited to work as part of the new Partnership Board which will have such an important role to play in all our lives."

Members of the Calderdale ICB Committee will share responsibility for ensuring that it exercises its functions effectively, efficiently, economically, with good governance and in accordance with the terms of the West Yorkshire ICB Constitution.