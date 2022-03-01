Brighouse Dental Foundation aims to take dental care on the road with new campaign

The Brighouse-based charity is currently raising vital funds for a £115,000 Mobile Dental Unit, fully equipped with its own dental surgery.

So far, £10,000 has been donated to the campaign by Wesleyan Foundation.

The Mobile Dental Unit will deliver emergency oral health treatment, including identifying oral cancer, within communities that are currently outside of the practice’s reach, with the ultimate aim of taking its services across the UK.

Imran Rangzeb

It will also be used to support Town Hall Foundation’s oral health education outreach projects, which target early-years, special needs schools and community organisations.

“We aim to make our Mobile Dental Unit disability friendly and will feature a lift at the entrance for wheelchair access, because we want to ensure that this service is truly accessible to all,” said the Foundation’s founder and trustee Dr Imran Rangzeb.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we had many people in desperate need of emergency treatment contact us.

“However, due to self-isolation and national lockdowns, we were limited to what urgent dental treatment we could provide.

“By having our own Mobile Dental Unit we’d be able to respond swiftly and deliver emergency treatment rapidly and directly to those in need.”