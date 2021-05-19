The new testing facility opened on Friday May 14 and is part of the ongoing work to make it easier for more people to get tested in Calderdale. You don’t need a car to go to this site.

The Brighouse site is for people with one or more symptoms of the virus – a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

The facility can also be used by people who have taken a rapid Lateral Flow Test at home and have received a positive result.

Walk-in covid 19 testing centre, Daisy Street Car Park, Brighouse.

If a Lateral Flow Test shows a positive result or a void result, it is important to get this confirmed by booking a PCR test, where the swab is sent to a lab to get the results.

The confirmatory PCR test should be carried out within 48 hours of receiving a positive Lateral Flow Test result. The PCR test can be done at the Brighouse testing site, or by booking at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “As we cautiously head towards greater freedoms as part of the roadmap out of lockdown, protecting people from COVID-19 remains our priority, as it’s still a risk within our communities.

“We’re pleased that there is now a testing site in Brighouse for people with symptoms, as increasing access to testing throughout Calderdale is an important part of our work to help control the spread of the virus.”

People getting tested are required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Deborah Harkins, the Council’s Director of Public Health, added: “As restrictions ease and we come into contact with more people, there is more opportunity for COVID-19 to spread. Testing is an important first line of defence in tackling the virus, and we should all keep doing the three big things – limit mixing with others, wear a face covering and self-isolate when necessary.

“We encourage people without symptoms to take a free Lateral Flow Test twice a week at home, as this detects cases quickly and means that people with positive results can isolate straight away.

“We urge anyone with a positive Lateral Flow Test or symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home and book a PCR test as soon as possible. The new test site in Brighouse can be used for both of these situations, making it easier for more people to get tested and play their part in fighting the virus.”

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts. This will help to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, asking them to stay at home for 10 days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus. They will be advised to also get a test if they develop symptoms.

The Brighouse testing facility is run by G4S in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care and Calderdale Council.