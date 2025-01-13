Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust encourages people to get flu vaccine amid high number of hospital patients
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) has encouraged eligible people to get their flu vaccine after reporting high numbers of patients in its hospitals with flu and respiratory conditions.
Trusts across the country have reported seeing high numbers of patients with flu this winter. There were 5,408 patients a day in hospital with flu in the first week of January, according to NHS England – 3.5 times higher than the same week last year.
Several trusts declared critical incidents last week because of the cold weather and respiratory viruses causing exceptional demand.
Lindsay Rudge, Chief Nurse at CHFT, said: “We are seeing a high number of patients in our hospitals with flu and respiratory conditions, especially people who are elderly or vulnerable, and children.
“I would encourage people who have been invited to have their flu vaccination to take up the offer, to help give the best possible protection.
“If you have symptoms of flu, and your condition is not life threatening or an emergency, you can use NHS 111 online – www.111.nhs.uk to find the best service to help.”
Symptoms of flu include a sudden high temperature, an aching body, feeling tired or exhausted, a dry cough, a sore throat, and a headache. The NHS website says flu will often get better on its own, and to help yourself get better more quickly you should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, rest and sleep, and keep warm.
For a full list of symptoms, ways to treat flu, and more information, visit the NHS website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.