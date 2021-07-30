Calderdale care service ranked one of the best in West Yorkshire

Calderdale Home Care Award 2021

The provider has made it onto the impressive list out of 796 home care companies in the region and this is the third time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site considered to be the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.

The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones. Home Instead Calderdale made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 9.9.

Naomi Lanigan, Registered Manager Home Instead Calderdale, said: “The past year has shone a light on home care, demonstrating the benefits of keeping older people safe and well in their own homes. Our caregivers have worked tirelessly to continue providing high-quality care and companionship to our clients, and to receive such glowing feedback from our clients and their families is so wonderful.

“All of our team members are passionate about making a difference to the lives of our clients, providing real companionship as well as high-quality care. Receiving this praise from the people who matter the most lets us know that our work really is appreciated. It is even better to have received this award for the third time!”