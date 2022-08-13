Calderdale Council is supporting Commonwealth Games legacy with initiatives to inspire all ages

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The games, which took place in Birmingham, have created memories of sporting achievements, but these are joined by images of children learning to swim, young people representing local athletics clubs, and communities coming together to get active.

This has also been reflected in Calderdale as people joined the free swimming taster sessions at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre to celebrate the Commonwealth Games. These were offered to all adults aged over 60 and young people on free school meals to help them move more and to support people struggling financially during the cost of living crisis.

Young people have also been enjoying sporting sessions, including the summer football league organised by the Halifax Central Initiative and supported by the Council and Himmat. The free sessions have been taking place at Calderdale College’s Inspire Centre every Wednesday for ages 7 to 16 and have attracted hundreds of young people.

The Inspire Centre also hosted the recent successful launch of the Twilight League. The sessions, which are run by Team Unique Hub Halifax and their team of dedicated volunteers, include football activities in a league format, with a tasty and nutritious meal provided at the end of the session.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As part of the national ‘United by Birmingham’ legacy work, we’ve been supporting many local initiatives to promote physical activity, complementing our Active Calderdale campaign. We’ve had a great response to the sessions we’ve held throughout the games and we’re continuing to make activity as accessible as possible so our residents, whatever age or ability, can enjoy the many benefits of being active..”

There’s still lots of opportunities for young people to join the Healthy Holidays programme.

There’s still lots of opportunities for young people to join the Healthy Holidays programme, which is running until the end of the school holidays.